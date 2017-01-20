PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Inauguration
PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Inauguration x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: IKEA Columbus
-
Speedway Robbery Suspects
-
Speedway Robbery Suspects
-
PHOTOS: Rock salt lamp recall
-
North 4th Street high-rise fire
-
PHOTOS: OSU vs Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl
-
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in nightclub attack
-
PHOTOS: Peach Bowl Highlights
-
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Fiesta Bowl
-
PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Fiesta Bowl
WASHINGTON (WCMH) — NBC4’s Colleen Marshall is in Washington for events surrounding the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
Colleen and photographer El Jay Richards arrived in the capitol city on Thursday and will be checking in all day during our coverage on NBC4.
Click here for a list of today’s events.