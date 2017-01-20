NBC4 at the Inauguration

nbc4-icon By Published:

PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Inauguration

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — NBC4’s Colleen Marshall is in Washington for events surrounding the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Colleen and photographer El Jay Richards arrived in the capitol city on Thursday and will be checking in all day during our coverage on NBC4.

Click here for a list of today’s events.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s