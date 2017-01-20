PHOTOS: First Lady fashion on inauguration day

nbc4-icon By Published:
Melania Trump (AP Photo)
Melania Trump (AP Photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s inauguration day in the United States. In the photo gallery below, we look at the fashion of the incoming First Lady.

PHOTOS: First Lady Fashion

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s