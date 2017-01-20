PHOTOS: First Lady fashion on inauguration day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s inauguration day in the United States. In the photo gallery below, we look at the fashion of the incoming First Lady.
PHOTOS: First Lady Fashion
PHOTOS: First Lady Fashion x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: IKEA Columbus
-
Speedway Robbery Suspects
-
Speedway Robbery Suspects
-
PHOTOS: Rock salt lamp recall
-
North 4th Street high-rise fire
-
PHOTOS: OSU vs Clemson at the Fiesta Bowl
-
PHOTOS: Dozens killed in nightclub attack
-
PHOTOS: Peach Bowl Highlights
-
PHOTOS: Behind the scenes at the Fiesta Bowl
-
PHOTOS: NBC4 at the Fiesta Bowl