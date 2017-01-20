Registered Columbus sex offender convicted of new sex crimes against children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A United States District Court jury convicted 48-year-old Thomas A. Sweeney of counts including production of child pornography.

According to court documents and testimony, Sweeney enticed a 14-year-old female to take explicit pictures and send them to him on his phone. He also tried to coerce her into engaging in sexual activity with him, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Sweeney had been convicted in 2004 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court for two counts of rape involving a minor. He was sentenced to two consecutive terms of five years in prison for that conviction.