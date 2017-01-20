Rescued pet rooster cuddles with family dogs

CHARLOTTE, NC (WCMH) — Rescuers believe that Captain, the rooster, was part of a fighting ring.

When Kristen Mihm adopted Captain the rooster, he had cuts on his face, was missing an eye and 30 percent of his feathers.

After Mihm rescued him however, there was never a question where Captain would be living; inside her home with her dogs.

“They’re pretty laid back dogs so they don’t mind him at all,” Mihm told WBTV.

Captain now spends his time cuddling with the family dogs and living a better life.

Mihm hopes Captain’s story will help spread the word that Carolina Waterfowl Rescue has dozens of chickens who need good homes.