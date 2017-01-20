Southern Ohio Drug Task Force arrests 6 in Scioto County

PORTSMOUTH (WCMH) — The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, with assistance from detectives and officers with the Portsmouth Police Department, arrested 6 people on Thursday afternoon after a drug raid.

Detectives seized approximately 45 grams of suspected heroin, over $1,700 cash, and additional evidence related to drug trafficking according to a press release from the task force.

34-year-old Colin D. Fisher, 36-year-old Michael A. Lewis Jr., 37-year-old Tony Larry Lee Nicholson, 37-year-old Jeremiah L. Hudson, and 23-year-old Miracle Da Shae Brown-Cook, all of Dayton, Ohio, along with 19-year-old Joseph Robert Rich of West Portsmouth, Ohio, were charged with trafficking in drugs (F1) Possession of Drugs, (F2), and Criminal Tools, (F5).

The task force said Lewis was additionally charged with Tampering with Evidence, (F3). Brown-Cook had an outstanding warrant for her arrest for the offenses of assault and robbery that had been issued in Montgomery County.