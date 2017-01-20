State Route 315 closures begin Monday

POWELL, OH (WCMH) – Starting Monday, a portion of State Route 315 in the Powell area will be closed through May.

The work on 315 is being done in two parts.

Starting January 23, SR 315 will be closed between Powell Road and Jewett Road for three weeks, weather permitting, for tree clearing and utility relocation.

ODOT says that during this portion of the closure, crews will be working around the clock to clear trees and relocate utilities. Chippers, chainsaws, generators and lights will be used for this work. The work is being done outside of city limits, so noise ordinances don’t apply.

The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to I-270 to SR 315

Beginning January 30, SR 315 will close between Powell Road and Retreat lane for 100 days.

During this closure, ODOT crews will build a stabilization wall along the Olentangy River.

The detour is SR 750 to US 23 to SR 315 or reverse.

Wall construction will occur during daytime hours only