Stolen car involved in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a car accident on Hamilton Road early Friday morning.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of South Hamilton Road and Groves Road.

One car was reported as stolen out of Washington Court House. The driver ran a red light and struck a vehicle sitting at the light.

Police say two people from the stolen vehicle were transported to Grant in stable condition. There was no information about the other driver involved available.

A drug enforcement officer was called to the scene. Police say drugs or alcohol could be a factor.

The ramp from I-70 to southbound Hamilton Road was shut down while the scene was cleared.

The crash is under investigation.

