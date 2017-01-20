Suspect arrested in 1990 killing of Miami Beach woman

associated-press-logo By Published:
police-lights

MIAMI (AP) – A suspect in the slaying of a Miami Beach woman more than two decades ago has been arrested.

Media outlets report 53-year-old Dale Ewers faces charges of murder, sexual battery, armed robbery and kidnapping in Mercedes Perez’s death. He was arrested in Jamaica in October and extradited Wednesday to Florida.

Police say Ewers shot 34-year-old Perez to death inside her South Beach apartment in 1990 and raped her friend.

The case went unsolved for years until police say DNA evidence from the crime scene was tested in 2012, linking Ewers to Perez’s death. At that time, Ewers was living in Jamaica after having been deported there following a 2008 arrest on unrelated charges in Massachusetts.

The lengthy extradition process held up his arrest.

It’s unclear if Ewers has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s