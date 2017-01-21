Columbus women have their voices heard in Washington

Washington D.C. (WCMH) – Saturday was the experience of a lifetime for a group of women from Columbus called “Rolling into Washington”.

They marched side-by-side with protesters from across the country during the Women’s March on Washington, voicing their concerns about women’s rights and equality for all people.

NBC4 traveled with the group of 110 women, along with a few men and children from Columbus all the way to D.C. and back.

“I feel like with this administration we’re going backwards,” said Amy Adams.

Adams is a United States Army veteran, who’s been fighting for her worth as a woman for decades.

“In the 70’s it was a different Army,” she said. “Everyday, we were weak. We did not belong there. They didn’t want us there and they let us know we had to go home.”

Forty years later and she’s still fighting with hundreds of thousands of others in Washington D.C.

“You can’t tell how many people are here because you’re not tall enough,” she said.

“Show up! Show up! Look at this it’s incredible,” said another marcher Diane Triwush.

People kept pouring into the National Mall and the didn’t stop for hours.

“We’ve got to stand up. We’ve got to show them that the American people are here,” said Triwush. “We’re listening. We’re looking. We’re learning. We’re not going to put up with it.”

Triwush said this march isn’t just about women.

“It affects everyone,” she said. “It’s about human issues. It’s about economic issues. It’s about everything.”

“There are so many people here it’s really an amazing feeling,” said Adams. “Television won’t show that. You just have to feel it.”

After the march was over, the women traveled back by metro to Maryland where buses were waiting to take them back to Columbus.

“I got lots of free hugs and we sang a lot of songs, did a lot of chanting,” said Allison Grimes. “Everything that we saw was peaceful and joyful.”

For many, it was a long and exhausting day. Hundreds of thousands of protesters traveled from all across the country and packed in to the nation’s capitol.

“People were so polite even though it was immensely crowded,” said Jody Davis. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a crowd that large before.”

But, despite the overwhelming nature of the day, the positivity exchanged from person-to-person was very apparent.

“For me, to see this many people existing so close together and still being kind and courteous to each other finally filled me with some hope because I’ve been feeling rather hopeless since the election,” said Grimes.

The Women’s March is being called possibly one of the biggest events in Washington D.C.’s history.

“I had read just recently that there were no arrests which is amazing, but it’s a women’s march so you know we take care of each other,” said Davis. “Just the camaraderie, the spirit of cooperation.

The songs, just having fun and being goofy. So yeah, it was just fun. It was a good time.”

Rise Travel, the advocacy agency that planned this trip, already has another one in the works for April 29th in Washington D.C. It’s about environmental change and how it intersects with women’s rights.