Grandview Heights arrest robbery suspects who crashed into gas meter

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights have arrested several robbery suspects after a pursuit Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says Grandview officers pursued the suspects through downtown, where the driver crashed at the intersection of Broad Street and Grub Street. The driver hit a gas meter, causing a major leak. CPD says multiple buildings were evacuated and the suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit. All officers are okay.

The gas has reportedly been shut off, and residents are waiting for the all clear to return to their buildings.