Grandview Heights arrest robbery suspects who crashed into gas meter

nbc4-icon By Published:
sirens

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, OH (WCMH) — Police in Grandview Heights have arrested several robbery suspects after a pursuit Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Police says Grandview officers pursued the suspects through downtown, where the driver crashed at the intersection of Broad Street and Grub Street. The driver hit a gas meter, causing a major leak. CPD says multiple buildings were evacuated and the suspects were arrested after a short foot pursuit. All officers are okay.

The gas has reportedly been shut off, and residents are waiting for the all clear to return to their buildings.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s