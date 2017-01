PICKERINGTON (WCMH) — The Violet Township Fire Department says Marcus Pickerington Cinema has been evacuated after reports of a fire.

Officials have not confirmed if there is an actual fire, but people were asked to leave as a precaution. The situation was contained quickly.

