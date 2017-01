OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Miami University students and staff are in mourning this weekend after a student was found dead in a dormitory.

According to the student’s roommate, the two had been drinking Thursday night. The woman returned to her dorm room and did not wake up.

The coroner hasn’t released the cause of death, and likely won’t until the toxicology reports come back in a few weeks.

Classes will be back in session on Monday.