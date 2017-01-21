Ohio women march in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

CHILLICOTHE OH., (WCMH) — The Ross County Ohio Women’s Sister March was held in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.

Around 1,000 people here Ross County came together in unity to show their love and support for women rights.

“It is so important that we as women and supporters of women come together talk about human rights, civil rights, equal rights voting rights,” said The President of the Ross County NAACP Adrienne D’Souza.

Nick Tepe added, “All of that are hugely important and fundamental American values.”

It’s those American values that are very important to people like Lois Whealey. She’s risking her health to be here.

“It’s kind of hard for me to walk this far anymore, but I want to be with all the others who are standing up for women’s rights,” said Whealey.

So as they marched and chanted they want their government to know they’re watching.

“We the people have the power if we claim it and we use it,” said rally organizers Portia Boucher.

Marcher Nancy Rafert said, “there are many, many, many, many, many people in this country that feel the same way and the current government better listen.”

There were also featured guests speakers that focused on civil rights, and to protect the rights of women and girls by adopting the principles of CEDAW in cities and towns across the United States.