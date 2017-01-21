Pedestrians pushing vehicle struck from behind in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — Multiple people were taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Clinton Township Friday evening.

Columbus medics were called out to Westerville Road and Oakland Park Avenue in Clinton Township just before 11pm on a report of a pedestrian struck.

A female driver struck the victims from behind while the victims were pushing a vehicle.

Officials could not immediately give details on the crash.

