Police in England use Taser on their own community relations adviser

BRISTOL, England (WCMH) — Police in the English city of Bristol Tasered their own race relations adviser last Saturday, The Guardian reports. 

Officers reportedly mistook 63-year-old Judah Adunbi for a wanted suspect. A neighbor recorded video footage of Adunbi struggling with officers outside his home as he tried to get in the gate. Adunbi refused to give his name to police, and they Tasered him in the face.

Adunbi sits on Bristol’s independent advisory group and is working to improve links between police and the black community of Bristol, according to The Guardian. 

Police say the incident was captured on officers’ body cameras, and that the Independent Police Complaints Commission will investigate.

