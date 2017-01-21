Police: Man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots, kills her

GOLDSBORO, NC (WCMH) -— Deputies say a man accidentally shot and killed his wife after mistaking her for an intruder.

When deputies arrived, the found Gina Williams, 48, lying on the front porch by the door and suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck, NBC4 sister station WNCN-TV reports. Deputies say her husband, Billy Williams, 49, was administering first aid to his wife.

Paramedics arrived but were unable to save Gina Williams’ life. She died on scene.

During the interview process, it was determined one of the children inside the home heard a noise at the front door around 12:30am. The child woke their father, believing it to be an intruder.

Billy Williams then grabbed his handgun from a gun safe, opened the front door and was immediately met by a person in the dark. According to authorities, the husband was unaware that it was his wife and fired one shot, striking her in the neck.

Gina Williams worked an evening shift and had left the home around 6pm. She wasn’t expected home until around 8am, 7 and a half hours after the shooting occured.

No charges have been filed against Mr. Williams at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Video via NBC affiliate WRAL-TV.