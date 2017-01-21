School shooting victim Logan Cole recovering at Nationwide Children’s Hospital

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Champaign County school shooting victim Logan Cole is in critical, but stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

His family is by his side as he recovers. His friends, classmates and the community are all hoping for a healthy recovery.

“I do not know a single person who doesn’t like him,” Logan Cole’s best friend Elias Kirker-Napiorkowski said. “Just from what I’ve heard he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Elias Kirker-Napiorkowski–Logan Cole’s best friend and teammate– is trying to understand how this could have happened. Kirker-Napiorkowski is the President of the junior class. His Vice-President is Logan Cole.

“He’s an all-around just good guy,” Kirker-Napiorkowski said. “Good person who cares for people. It’s very sad that he was there.”

The Cole Family released the following statement Friday:

“We are thankful for the Lord’s protective hand on our son. We are also grateful for the outpouring of support from our family, friends, and community. We would like to ask for continued prayers for Logan. Also, we’d like to encourage prayer for the community, the other student, and his family. We are certain they have been deeply hurt as well. We are confident that God has a purpose and plan through this tragedy.”

“The family has wished me to tell you that he is in critical, but stable condition,” West Liberty Local Schools Superintendent Kraig Hissong said. “And at this point, they are encouraged by where he is at at this point.”