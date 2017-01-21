US Marshals announce top most-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives and is looking for tips that lead to their arrests.

Jeremy Allen

Allen is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Allen is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Treavor Baker

Baker is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for having a weapon under disability.

Baker is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Henry Hill

Hill is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for dog fighting.

Hill is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Michael Runyon

Runyon is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Runyon is described as a white male, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 265 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and there are rewards available.