Women’s March supporters gather in Chillicothe

nbc4-icon By Published:
chillicothe-march

CHILLICOTHE (WCMH) — People have gathered in Chillicothe for a march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Marchers are meeting in front of the Ross County Courthouse and will march to Yoctangee Park.

According to the group organizers, “Guest speakers will focus on civil rights, including the Equal Rights Amendment and Cities for CEDAW (The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) campaign to “Make the Global Local” and protect the rights of women and girls by adopting the principles of CEDAW in cities and towns across the United States.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s