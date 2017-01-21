Women’s March supporters gather in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE (WCMH) — People have gathered in Chillicothe for a march in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington Saturday.

Marchers are meeting in front of the Ross County Courthouse and will march to Yoctangee Park.

According to the group organizers, “Guest speakers will focus on civil rights, including the Equal Rights Amendment and Cities for CEDAW (The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) campaign to “Make the Global Local” and protect the rights of women and girls by adopting the principles of CEDAW in cities and towns across the United States.”