Family asks for prayers for Champaign County school shooting victim, suspect

WEST LIBERTY, OH(AP/WCMH) — The Latest on an Ohio school shooting that injured one student (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

The family of a student injured in an Ohio school shooting is asking for prayers for him and the shooter.

Sixteen-year-old Logan Cole’s family says in a statement released by a Columbus hospital where he’s being treated it thanks friends, relatives and the community for their support.

The statement encourages prayer for the shooter and his family. It says Cole’s family is certain the shooter’s family also has been deeply hurt.

The Cole family thanks God for protecting their son and say they’re confident God has a purpose and plan through the tragedy.

Authorities say Cole was shot more than once with a shotgun wielded by a 17-year-old student at West Liberty High School on Friday morning. They say the shooter is in custody.

School will be back in session Tuesday, according to the school’s website.

A restaurant in Bellefontaine is raising money for Cole’s family, as well.

___

4:50 p.m.

Authorities say staff at an Ohio school where a junior was shot overpowered the armed student and prevented what could have been a far worse situation.

Champaign County Sheriff Michael Melvin says more people would have been wounded at the West Liberty school building on Friday morning without the intervention because the shooter’s intent was to harm more people.

West Liberty school superintendent Kraig Hissong identified the injured student as 16-year-old junior Logan Cole.

Cole is in critical but stable condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, about 50 miles southeast of the school.

The sheriff says Cole was shot more than once.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi says a 17-year-old student is in custody and charged with felonious assault.