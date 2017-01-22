Former Cleveland Indians player Andy Marte dies in car crash

Andy Marte (CREDIT: Cleveland Indians, Twitter)
CASA DE ALTO, Dominican Republic (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have confirmed former player Andy Marte has died at the age of 33.

The Indians confirmed the infielder’s death on Twitter.

ESPN reports Marte died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly driving alone in his white Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m.

Kansas City Royals player Yordano Ventura died in a separate car crash, the AP reports.

Marte, who played in Cleveland from 2006-2010, was once considered a top prospect in baseball.

