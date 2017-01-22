Former Cleveland Indians player Andy Marte dies in car crash

CASA DE ALTO, Dominican Republic (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have confirmed former player Andy Marte has died at the age of 33.

The Indians confirmed the infielder’s death on Twitter.

ESPN reports Marte died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly driving alone in his white Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m.

Kansas City Royals player Yordano Ventura died in a separate car crash, the AP reports.

Marte, who played in Cleveland from 2006-2010, was once considered a top prospect in baseball.

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile. RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017