Former Cleveland Indians player Andy Marte dies in car crash

CASA DE ALTO, Dominican Republic (WCMH) — The Cleveland Indians have confirmed former player Andy Marte has died at the age of 33.
The Indians confirmed the infielder’s death on Twitter.
ESPN reports Marte died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. He was reportedly driving alone in his white Mercedes-Benz when he crashed around 3 a.m.
Kansas City Royals player Yordano Ventura died in a separate car crash, the AP reports.
Marte, who played in Cleveland from 2006-2010, was once considered a top prospect in baseball.