Highway patrol investigating fatal crash in Montgomery Township

MONTGOMERY TWP, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after an early morning accident in Montgomery Township.

The crash happened around 12:35am on State Route 95 just east of LaRue, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 53-year-old Thomas K. Young was driving a 1928 Ford Model A when the vehicle went off the side of the road. State troopers say Young overcorrected and went off the left side of the road, where the vehicle hit a tree.

According to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Young was not wearing a seat belt — the vehicle did not have one — and was partially ejected. Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.