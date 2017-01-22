Man shot in Weinland Park neighborhood, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot in Weinland Park.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:09 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Summit Street and East 7th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black coat and no shirt.

There is no information on what condition the victim is in.

