One teen dead, another in life-threatening condition after crash in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., OH (WCMH) — The State Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Hocking County Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:22pm on Ellis Road west of Union Road in Hocking County.

18-year-old Lucas Conley was driving westbound on Ellis Road when he went left of center and struck 51-year Sheila Azbell head-on.

Conley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

His passenger, 18-year-old Dustin Miller, was taken by Med-Flight to Grant Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

Azbell was transported by Air Evac to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol says seat belts were being used at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not a suspected factor.

The crash remains under investigation.