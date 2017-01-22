Police searching for suspect after gunfire exchanged in North Linden

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect who they say exchanged gunfire with officers in North Linden

It happened in the area of Manchester Avenue and Ontario Street early Sunday morning. According to police, the suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with short hair, standing between 5’8” and 5’10” and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds.

Police have a perimeter set up along Weber Road between Bremen Street and Medina Avenue and between Weber Road and Manchester Avenue.

Police dispatchers say no injuries have been reported at this time.

