Prosecutor: School shooting suspect should be tried as an adult

westliberty

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN/WCMH) — The 17-year-old suspect who law enforcement officials say opened fire at West Liberty High School in Champaign County could be tried as an adult.

The Champaign County Prosecutor’s Office said the suspect was immediately arrested following the shooting Friday morning, according to a press release. The suspect is facing charges for attempted murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, inducing panic and possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone after two students were injured. The prosecutor’s office is expected to file a motion for the suspect to be tried as an adult Monday morning.

One of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, while the other remains in stable but critical condition at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

