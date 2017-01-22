Active shooter situation reported at mall in San Antonio

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
NBC News video capture
NBC News video capture

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — San Antonio police said officers are responding to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

A shopper inside the mall told NBC affiliate WOAI he heard 6 shots and saw people fleeing the scene. Officials have asked everyone inside the mall to shelter in place, WOAI said.

Police have locked down the mall.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s