Active shooter situation reported at mall in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — San Antonio police said officers are responding to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

A shopper inside the mall told NBC affiliate WOAI he heard 6 shots and saw people fleeing the scene. Officials have asked everyone inside the mall to shelter in place, WOAI said.

Police have locked down the mall.

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

More units responding to Rolling Oaks mall. Just spoke to a mother whose daughter is still inside pic.twitter.com/ZOZWlIdfC6 — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

