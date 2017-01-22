Suspects break into seven vehicles in Powell, get away with $5,000 in stolen items

POWELL OH., (WCMH) — Seven cars were broken into as the Powell YMCA on January 17 and the suspects escaped with more than $5,000 in items.

One of the victims, Lori Wilkie said it was a typical morning as she and neighbors worked out inside the gym, but then they were called outside to see multiple cars broken into.

“There was mine, back window was completely gone,” said Lori. “I knew I had my purse and it was in the back. So I knew before I even got to the car, I knew it was gone. ”

Pictures show the back window completely out and her side window with marks where the suspect attempted to break into her car.

She was also missing her Michael Kors Wallet.

Wilkie said this day changed perspective.

“I came home that day and I’m locking every door. You know, I don’t leave anything in my car now.”

Wilkie said the sheriff’s deputy told her that the suspects dumped all of the items into a recycling bin. She was able to recover all of her items, along with many of the other victims.

While she knows her experience could have been worse, she has a message for everyone no matter where you live.

“Don’t leave anything in your car,” said Wilkie.

No arrest has been made