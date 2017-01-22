United Airlines issues ground stop for all domestic flights due to ‘IT issue’

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — United Airlines has grounded all domestic flights after an IT issue.

NBC News reports The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were grounded after a computer outage.

International flights weren’t affected, according to NBC.

The issue was set to be fixed by 8pm but United tweeted that they were still working to resolve the issue. The FAA extended the ground stop until 9pm.

Two flights from Newark, New Jersey to Columbus are delayed according to real time flight information on flycolumbus.com.

The airline said in a tweet Sunday night, “We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017