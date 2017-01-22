United Airlines issues ground stop for all domestic flights due to ‘IT issue’

nbc4-icon By Published: Updated:
united-airlines

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — United Airlines has grounded all domestic flights after an IT issue.

NBC News reports The Federal Aviation Administration said flights were grounded after a computer outage.

International flights weren’t affected, according to NBC.

The issue was set to be fixed by 8pm but United tweeted that they were still working to resolve the issue. The FAA extended the ground stop until 9pm.

Two flights from Newark, New Jersey to Columbus are delayed according to real time flight information on flycolumbus.com.

The airline said in a tweet Sunday night, “We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s