Witness to police: Man shot, killed meeting suspect at west Columbus home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 26-year-old man in west Columbus.

Investigators say they are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of William Howard, who was found dead on an early November morning.

Police said Howard was found in a front doorway at 713 S. Ogden Ave. at about 4:30am on Nov. 5. He had a gunshot wound to his chest and was unresponsive at the scene.

A witness told investigators that he agreed to meet with an unknown person at the residence and was shot and robbed as he was approaching a person in the residence.

Police said they found a semi-automatic handgun and broken glass in the street, but are still seeking information on a possible suspect.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.