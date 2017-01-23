Actor killed while filming scene for music video

associated-press-logo By Published:
ambulanceweb

SYDNEY (AP) – An actor was killed while filming a scene for an Australian band’s music video on Monday, police said.

The man died at a bar in the Queensland city of Brisbane while filming a scene that involved several firearms, Queensland Police Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said. He declined to release the name of the band, though confirmed it was Australian.

During the scene, several actors fired their guns and the actor somehow received wounds to his chest, Armitt said. No one else was injured.

It was not immediately clear whether the guns were loaded with live ammunition or blanks, Armitt said. Blank cartridges can still cause injuries if fired at close range.

“I can’t tell you whether they are live or real firearms,” Armitt told reporters. “I can’t tell you the type of ammunition that were being used. That will be a subject of the investigation.”

Police did not release the actor’s name.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s