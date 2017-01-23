CPD identifies officer in police-involved shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with two burglary suspects early Sunday morning.

CPD says 4-year veteran Officer Christopher Farrington, fire his weapon at the suspects in the back of the 1400 block of Manchester Avenue, Sunday.

It happened in the area of Manchester Avenue and Dresden Street early Sunday morning. Officers spotted a vehicle driving erratically through the neighborhood. Once the officers tried to pull the car over, officers say the car hit a curb and the driver exited the vehicle leading to a foot chase.

“Officers ended up on a house up behind Minnesota Avenue, chasing the suspect,” said Denise Alex-Bouzounis with the Columbus Division of Police Public Information Office. “The driver ended up stopping, turning and looking at the officers, fired at least one shot at the officers and one of the officers fired back at the suspect.”

According to police, there are two individuals involved in the incident. One suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male with short hair, standing between 5’8” and 5’10” and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. Officers have not given a description of the other suspect involved.