Dippin’ Dots to White House Press Secretary: We’d like to be friends

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – After years of tweets from Sean Spicer, the makers of Dippin’ Dots have issued a response.

The tweets, first posted in 2010, were uncovered by A.V. Club writer William Hughes.

Dippin dots is NOT the ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 8, 2010

I think I have said this before but Dippin Dots are notthe ice cream of the future — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 22, 2011

Spicer followed up just over a month after the second tweet, linking to a Wall Street Journal article about Dippin’ Dots’ bankruptcy.

Ice Cream of the Past: Dippin' Dots Files for Bankruptcy http://t.co/xPifdujD — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 4, 2011

Again, in 2015, Spicer tweeted about Dippin’ Dots, apparently disappointed that the stand at a Washington Nationals game was out of the vanilla flavor.

If Dippin Dots was truly the ice cream of the future they would not have run out of vanilla cc @Nationals — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2015

After years without a response, Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer responded with an open letter Monday.

Dear Sean, We understand that ice cream is a serious matter. And running out of your favorite flavor can feel like a national emergency! We’ve seen your tweets and would like to be friends rather than foes. After all, we believe in connecting the dots. As you may or may not know, Dippin’ Dots are made in Kentucky by hundreds of hard working Americans in the heartland of our great country. As a company, we’re doing great. We’ve enjoyed double-digit growth in sales for the past three years. That means we’re creating jobs and opportunities. We hear that’s on your agenda too. We can even afford to treat the White House and press corps to an ice cream social. What do you say? We’ll make sure there’s plenty of all your favorite flavors. Yours, Scott, CEO of Dippin’ Dots

It’s unclear when the White House press corps will be having their ice cream party.