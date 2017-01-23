Drivers face long delays after tanker crash

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Monday morning’s tanker truck crash and explosion on US 33 West and I–270 is what caused motorists to get stuck in traffic, taking alternate routes, and causing delays.

“I’ve probably been in the car for about 20 minutes,” said Jay, who had been stuck on the Worthington exit on Interstate 270. “It’s taking a lot longer than usual.”

Headed to Groveport, the Wolade Family tried to use their GPS, but they didn’t have much luck.

“I just pulled up my home address and we were trying to go to this shopping center, but everything is trying to take us to 270,” said Kiedanu Wolade. ”

Peter Zahn is driving to Chicago. His GPS was failing him too. Making the drive worse.

“I’ve had to detour twice,” said a frustrating Zahn. “I didn’t know that 270 was blocked. Didn’t know that, so I had to detour twice. It’s a nightmare.”