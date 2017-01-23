Fighting winter allergies

FARGO, ND (KVLY) Many people believe that as the spring and fall seasons wrap up, so do their allergies, but that’s not always the case once winter rolls around.

“Winter time allergies as opposed to seasonal allergies usually have to do with indoor allergens,” says allergist Dr. Chris Cleveland.

While indoor allergies can affect you year-round, Dr. Cleveland, said it’s mainly confined to the winter months.

“Really when we switch over our heating and ventilation systems in our homes, that’s when we really start having more troubles with the pet allergens and the dust mite allergens because we’re indoors all the time,” Dr. Cleveland explains.

The symptoms of winter allergies can often times be confused for a cold.

“Colds usually last for about 7 to 14 days and it can be a combination of both clear mucus and then sometimes getting into the green and runny stuff,” said Dr. Cleveland. “But, usually, allergies have more to do with just clear and it lasts for more than just a few weeks, it can go on for months.”