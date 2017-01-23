Man accused of extorting thousands from developmentally disabled neighbor

Jontay Stephens
Jontay Stephens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect would threaten his neighbor with physical violence and property damage.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the victim, a 24-year-old man with developmental disabilities, was distraught and told his boss about receiving threatening text messages from his neighbor, Jontay Stephens.

Police say when they arrived at the business they found Stephens, 32, waiting in his vehicle for the victim to bring him money.

After an investigation, police determined that Stephens had extorted thousands of dollars from the victim over several months.

Police say Stephens would threaten the victim with violence and property damage if he didn’t pay.

Police continue to investigate, but ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

