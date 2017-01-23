Man gets ‘TRUMP’ neck tattoo to celebrate inauguration

LUBBOCK, TX (KAMC) — A Texas man, who is a self-proclaimed “diehard Trump fan,” is showing his love for the 45th President by getting the word ‘TRUMP’ tattooed across his neck.

Brian Williamson, who goes by ‘Goober,’ says got the tattoo a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s a heck of a conversational piece,” he said.

kamcHe said he decided to add the new ink because his “Trump” hoodie and hat just weren’t enough.

“Whether I put it on my truck, they’ll vandalize my truck. Put it on the house, they’ll come after the house,” he explained. So making the statement on his body was the next logical thing for him.

“Whether you dislike the man you still can’t deny him,” Williamson said.

“I get a lot of ‘are you worried about your life?'” he mentioned, but said he was ‘very proud’ of the bold text across his neck.

He said he “almost went toe-to-toe” in his own front yard with “some haters” in the neighborhood.

“It’s silly how much fear his name means,” Williamson said.

He explained he would take Friday off from work to celebrate Trump’s inauguration, which he planned to watch on television all day.

“I’m waking up at 4 in the morning,” he added.

