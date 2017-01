COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen in east Columbus.

Minnie Grayson, 82, was last seen in the area of East Main Street and Fountain Lane.

She was last seen wearing a black hat with flowers on it, a peach/white sweater with a purple blazer and black dress pants.

She is believed to be driving a white Ford Festiva with Maryland license plate of 1BR5829.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4624.