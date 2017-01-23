Newt Gingrich says Madonna should be arrested for White House remark

Madonna performs on stage during the Women's March rally, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Washington. Madonna, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Cher, Alicia Keys, Katy Perry, Emma Watson, Amy Schumer, Jake Gyllenhaal and feminist leader Gloria Steinem were some of the Hollywood A-list celebrities in attendance at the march in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna “ought to be arrested” for telling the crowd at the women’s rights march in Washington that she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Gingrich said Madonna is part of “an emerging left-wing fascism.”

In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”

Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because “she now understands she’s at risk.”

Madonna’s representative wasn’t immediately available to respond to Gingrich’s remarks.

Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************

