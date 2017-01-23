Police: Two bodies found in car about to be set on fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after two bodies were found in a vehicle in west Columbus that someone was trying to set on fire.

Columbus police tell NBC4 that officials received a call at about 9:30pm from the 3700 block of Eakin Road on a report of a suspect trying to light a car on fire.

When police arrived, at least two bodies were discovered.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

