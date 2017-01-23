Road rage incident leads to robbery in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police say a road rage incident turned into a robbery Sunday night in the Hilltop area.

It started just before 11pm Sunday at a gas station near the intersection of Ogden Avenue and West Broad Street.

According to police, a 74-year-old man pulled into the gas station. Another man, 40-year-old Michael Hessler, pulled up to the pumps and ran into the parking curb, according to police.

Hessler blamed the accident on the 74-year-old man and started yelling at him, police said.

According to police, the 74-year-old man tried to drive away, but Hessler blocked the way. The man was eventually able to pull out and drive to another gas station, but police said Hessler followed him and rammed his car.

Police said Hessler continued ramming the man’s vehicle until he ran into a construction ditch.

Hessler then got out of his car, assaulted the man and his passenger and took the man’s wallet.

Police arrested Hessler and charged him with robbery.