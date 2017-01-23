Swastikas painted at Ohio school with many minority students

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police are trying to determine who spray-painted swastikas, racial and homophobic slurs, and President Donald Trump’s last name on sidewalks and signs around a Cincinnati school whose students are mostly minorities.

The weekend graffiti at Withrow University High School was washed away before students returned to class on Monday.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Withrow has nearly 1,300 students, most of whom are identified as non-white, and it’s known for having many immigrant students.

A Cincinnati Public Schools spokeswoman says diversity should be celebrated. She says school officials hope the vandalism sparks conversations about the need for the country to come together.

Another Cincinnati-area school was targeted with such vandalism recently. State Rep. Alicia Reece, who attended Withrow, says that’s an emerging pattern that she’ll ask Ohio’s attorney general to investigate.