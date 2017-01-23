Tanker fire reported near US 33 in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A tanker truck fire has been reported in northwest Columbus near US 33 and 270.

Traffic cameras show large amounts of smoke and fire on the roadway.

ODOT reports I-270 and U.S. 33 is closed in the area. Dublin police and fire are on scene. Hilliard Police say they are shutting down the ramps from Cemetery Road to I-270 northbound.

