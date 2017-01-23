Teen suspect in school shooting to remain in custody

Parents wait at Lions Park in West Liberty, Ohio, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, to pick up their children after a shooting at West Liberty-Salem Schools. A male student was shot and wounded was hospitalized Friday, and another student suspected in the shooting was in custody, officials said. (Marshall Gorby/Dayton Daily News via AP)
URBANA, OH (AP) – A 17-year-old boy charged in a school shooting that injured two students was ordered Monday to remain in custody at a juvenile detention center.

A juvenile court judge granted the prosecutor’s request to continue the teenager’s detention. Authorities say the teen fired a 12-gauge shotgun in the Friday attack at a high school in West Liberty, 45 miles northwest of Columbus. Champaign County’s prosecutor said the teenager is a danger to himself and the community.

A message seeking comment was left Monday for the teenager’s attorney.

The boy initially was held on a charge of felonious assault. Prosecutor Kevin Talebi has said the teen will face additional charges, including attempted murder. Talebi also has said he will seek to have the case moved to adult court.

Sixteen-year-old student Logan Cole was critically wounded in the shooting and was in stable condition Monday at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. A 17-year-old student also was struck but doesn’t have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have said heroic school staffers stopped the shooter and pinned him down until police arrived.

The superintendent of the West Liberty-Salem Schools district said classes will resume Tuesday.

The district will resume classes an hour later than usual, according to the district’s website. School officials will meet with staff on Monday and Tuesday morning to prepare for the return of students.

“It is our goal to make tomorrow a day of healing,” Superintendent Kraig Hissong said Monday.

Police officers and additional staff will be present in an effort to make students feel safe as they return to class, Hissong said.

