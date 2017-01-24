10-year-old Ohio boy drives to store, leads police on chase

associated-press-logo By Published:
generic police lights

FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) – An erratic, speeding driver who led an Ohio officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy who took his parents’ car without permission and drove 11 miles to a nearby city to shop at a convenience store, police said.

An officer in Fostoria, roughly 40 miles south of Toledo, tried to stop a driver who wasn’t using headlights and kept braking Sunday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph, WTOL-TV reported. The vehicle eventually struck a curb and stopped in a restaurant parking lot, where the officer was surprised to discover that the driver was a child.

“It appears he wanted to go shopping,” Police Chief Keith Loreno told The (Fostoria) Review Times.

No one was hurt, but police said the boy had nearly collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and jeopardized the safety of others in the area.

“At one point, he far exceeded the speed limits of the city,” Loreno said. “Besides himself, he placed a lot of people in serious danger.”

The boy, from the nearby town of Kansas, was taken into custody and charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

His parents haven’t been charged, but juvenile court and children’s services are reviewing the case, The Review Times reported.

Loreno told WTOL-TV that the tale should be a reminder to parents to store their car keys somewhere safe, out of the reach of curious children.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s