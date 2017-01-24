Ben Roethlisberger not sure if he’ll be back next season

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH)– During a radio interview the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he was going to use the offseason to evaluate his future in NFL.

During an appearance on “The Cook and Poni Show” on 93.7 The Fan, Ben Roethlisberger said he wasn’t sure if he’d be back for the 2017 season, and didn’t know how longer he’d be playing.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options,” Roethlisberger said. “To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season. All those things. I think at this point in my career, at my age, that’s the prudent and smart thing to do every year.”

When pressed to confirm he was walking away from the game, Roethlisberger reiterated that he needed time to evaluate everything.

According to NBC Sports, Roethlisberger is signed for three more years under an extension signed in 2015 that came with a $31 million signing bonus. Retiring could lead him to pay back some of that bonus while also foregoing $46 million in salary and bonus as well as escalators in the final two years that could lead to a higher payout.