Burglars target Columbus flood victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Residents of Annadale Drive in Columbus are still cleaning up from flooding caused by a water main break last week. Adding insult to injury, at least five homes were broken into sometime Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The homeowners have been displaced ever since the flooding as clean-up crews rip out flooring and drywall and pile ruined furniture and other belongings on the curb.

Grant Gundlach says the burglars broke a window on his back door to get in.

“They’re using our vulnerability against us,” Gundlach said.

Gundlach says he knows the thieves took some jewelry but says the upheaval over the past week makes it hard to account for all of his belongings. “We’re still taking stock of what might be missing,” Gundlach said. “We’ve got to go through every little thing and try to remember everything that was here and it’s heartbreaking.”

Chuck Kerber says he’d already moved most of his property out of his house so when the burglars busted out a window and climbed inside – they found there wasn’t much to steal.

His neighbors lost flat screen televisions, power tools, a gun, a small safe and other belongings after the thieves cut the locks off of their temporary storage pods.

Columbus police say at least five homes and three storage pods were hit by the burglars.

Kerber struggled to find the words to describe his feelings about the burglar’s actions.

“I don’t know how to even justify talking about them,” Kerber said. “Scum of the earth – to kick somebody while they’re down.”