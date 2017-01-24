Cleveland police officer killed in crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WKYC) — A Cleveland police officer was killed early Tuesday in a crash that caused the closure of I-90 West at W. 117th.

The officer’s death was confirmed to WKYC by Cleveland Police Union President Steve Loomis.

Authorities say the officer was struck by a white Toyota Camry. The driver didn’t stop, according to police.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.