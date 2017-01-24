Columbus City Schools holds “State of the District” address

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools addressed the community on their accomplishments and goals for the future on Tuesday night.

Parents and students came to support the district at the annual “State of the District” address, held at the new Columbus Africentric Early College campus.

“I’m trying not to cry, but I’m so proud of them and the school,” said grandparent Lizzie Mixonbozeman. “They have made me very proud.”

She said the school district is helping her granddaughter succeed.

“Education is number one because you can do anything, but they can’t take that knowledge away from you,” said Mixonbozeman.

Her granddaughter Jonathasia Bozeman is a freshman at Columbus Africentric. She’s already been accepted into Columbus State to advance her education while she’s still in high school.

“Awesome, I feel smart!” she said. “I tried my best on the compass test and I did a good job.”

Superintendent Dr. Dan Good said they’re focusing on students like Bozeman, to make sure they’re college and career ready.

“Our future’s in good hands so, you’ll see that leadership exhibited this evening,” he said.

He also talked about how they’re expanding pre-kindergarten seats, among many other accomplishments.

“We’ll be talking again about how we’ve expanded access to high quality pre-kindergarten experiences by 22% over the past 4 years, how we’ve raised or reading scores 42% to 91%. We’ve held steady there for three years now,” said. Dr. Good. “How we’ve continued to increase the number of career pathways and we have more seniors graduating and they’re earning more in scholarships.”

Tonight, he announced the launch of “Operation Fix It” which allocates $125 million to aging school repairs, after a levy was passed by voters in November.

“We just learned in our Board of Education meeting this evening that the first sale of $75 million of bonds has been made and so, we’ll begin to start those projects in all of our legacy buildings and some of those projects will begin as early as this spring,” he said. “We’re looking forward to days where we don’t have leaking roofs and holes in our asphalt and where our heating and our air conditioning are working as they’re supposed to.”

The district will also begin using locally-sourced foods in their cafeterias, once a month.

“We know it’s healthier, easy to get to us so it cuts down on transportation costs and supports the local economy as well,” said Dr. Good.

The district is also announcing enhancements to their CCS app, where parents can get push notifications of their student’s grades, among other features.

“Students lead the show and that’s the way it should be,” said Dr. Good. “That’s what our community expects of us.”