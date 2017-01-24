CPD still searching for person that tried to torch car with two bodies inside

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a homicide suspect who failed at trying to cover his tracks.

Two young men were found dead inside a car behind a Columbus apartment complex on the west side of Columbus Monday night. The person responsible left behind one big clue for investigators before taking off.

Police said they got a call around 9:30 Monday night about a man trying to light a rag on fire that was put into the gas tank of a car at 3710 Eakin Road. He never got the fire started before police made the gruesome discovery inside.

Ashley Johnson has lived at the apartment complex for the past 10 years.

“I’ve seen a lot of crazy stuff happen out here. I’ve seen a lot of people die out here,” said Johnson.

She wasn’t surprised to hear about Monday night’s double homicide next-door.

“They’ve tried putting police officers out here, tried to make it more quieter but it’s not doing anything.”

People we spoke with in the area said they’re scared.

“We’re always together. We have to walk in groups,” said a resident.

Johnson said pizza places won’t even deliver for fear of being robbed.

“I worry about everything,” said Johnson.

Columbus Police said the two victims were both 22 years old– Caleb Jordan Killen and Jawuan Lamont Wade Reynolds.

Police are looking at evidence left behind by that failed fire. It hasn’t said how they died and no one had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson is trying to move as soon as she can to make a better life for her and her one-year-old son.

“If he sees these people out here doing this is he going to grow up and think it’s okay to do this?”

We reached out to the Wedgewood Village Apartments for comment. They referred us to corporate, but couldn’t provide any additional information.